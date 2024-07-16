Adbuffs partners with Nitro Commerce

Delhi: Adbuffs has announced its strategic partnership with Nitro Commerce, aiming to enhance marketing return on investment (ROI) for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Commenting on this dynamic alliance, Arnab Bhattacharya, EIR at Adbuffs, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Nitro Commerce, a company’s whose passion for excellence matches ours. Through this partnership, we intend to not only make D2C brands stand out but also achieve unprecedented profitability”.

Parijat Kapoor, Senior Manager Program Development at Nitro Commerce, said, “The synergy of NitroX’s sophisticated intent algorithms and cookie-less technology with Adbuffs’ expertise in performance-based marketing is poised to deliver exceptional ROI for D2C brands.”