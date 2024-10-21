Adar Poonawalla acquires 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi: Serene Productions’ CEO, Adar Poonawalla, announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment.

Poonawalla will acquire a 50% stake in the production houses. The remaining 50% would be retained by Johar. Poonawalla’s investment values Dharma at Rs 2,000 crores.

Johar would serve as the executive chairman and lead the company’s creative aspect, while Apoorva Mehta would serve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and would oversee the operations and strategy aspects of the company.

Commenting on the investment, Johar said, “ This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies. It’s about honouring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment.”

Poonawalla shared, “We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come.”