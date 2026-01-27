New Delhi: Adani Realty has appointed Siddharth Kumar as Senior Manager Marketing. In the role, he will be responsible for marketing initiatives and brand strategy for the National Capital Region (NCR), one of the company’s key markets.

Kumar has more than 14 years of experience in real estate marketing, with a background spanning brand strategy, product development and campaign execution. Prior to joining Adani Realty, he spent nearly three years at Whiteland Corporation, where he was involved in the launch of Westin Residences Gurugram, a branded residences project developed in collaboration with Marriott International.

His earlier roles include stints at M3M India, Elan Group and Alchemist Marketing, where he worked across various marketing and brand-related functions within the real estate sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Siddharth Kumar said, “I am thrilled to join Adani Realty, a brand that is equal to trust, excellence, and expertise. The NCR region offers immense potential and I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to create meaningful narratives and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”