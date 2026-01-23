Adani Enterprises’ AMG Media Networks to acquire remaining stake in IANS

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises has informed stock exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, AMG Media Networks (AMNL), has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining stake in IANS India, completing its ownership of the news agency.

In a regulatory disclosure dated January 22, the company said AMNL executed a share purchase agreement on January 21, 2026, to acquire the balance shareholding in IANS. Upon completion of the transaction, IANS will become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

AMNL had earlier acquired a majority stake in IANS in January 2024. Prior to the latest agreement, AMNL held 76% of Category I shares, which carry voting rights, and 99.26% of Category II shares, which do not carry voting rights.

Under the current transaction, AMNL will acquire the remaining 24% of Category I shares and the residual 0.74% of Category II shares from existing shareholder Sandeep Bamzai, according to the filing.

The company stated that the transaction is subject to customary conditions. Information relating to the execution of the agreement was received by Adani Enterprises at 10.28 pm on January 21, 2026.

Adani Enterprises disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.