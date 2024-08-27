Adani Capital and Home Finance rebrands to Tyger Capital and Home Finance

Delhi: Conran Design Mumbai has executed the rebranding effort of Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance to Tyger Capital and Tyger Home Finance.

The rebranding follows Bain Capital’s acquisition of Adani Group's stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance.

As a part of the rebranding mandate, Conran Design Mumbai was responsible for brand strategy, naming, brand identity creation and activation across all touchpoints.

Conran Design Mumbai's mandate was to come up with a new brand highlighting customer-centricity, agility, and digital capabilities. The newly introduced NBFC brand, Tyger Capital/Home Finance, aims to target a Tier 2 to Tier 5 audience of budding entrepreneurs and first-time homeowners who seek credible, quick, and hassle-free loan approvals.

The company revealed that the brand identity captures the essence of speed, motion and protection, supported by a spirit represented through Dynamic Green and Trustworthy Blue.

The company also mentioned that the deliberate articulation in the 'R' of Tyger’s logo nods to the financial sector with a rupee symbol, while the two horizontal lines and forward arrow in the visual mark convey speed and agility. The logo shape is aimed at featuring devices like ‘The Window’, which provides a glimpse into the world of Tyger, and ‘The Spotlight’ to highlight entrepreneurial stories supported by Tyger.

The rebranding initiative also included the creation of a suite of templates, a launch film, and brand guidelines to ensure consistency and brand amplification.

Reflecting on the rebranding process, Gaurav Gupta - Founder, CEO and MD, Tyger Capital, said, "Conran Design Mumbai approached the rebrand of Tyger Capital and Home Finance with bold thinking and agility, embodying a true 'one team' spirit. This collaborative effort has resulted in a new brand purpose that transcends mere transactions, powerfully reflected in the name and identity. The rebranding initiative has successfully carved out a distinctive position for Tyger Capital and Home Finance within the industry."

Geet Nazir, Managing Director, Conran Design Mumbai, said, "Conran Design Mumbai is proud to have partnered in the creation of the Tyger brand. It is rewarding to see the role design can play in bringing a larger vision of financial inclusion to life. Working alongside Gaurav and his wonderful team, who trusted us to realize their ambition to uplift and empower the nation, has been an incredible journey."