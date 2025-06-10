Actor Ranveer Singh joins McDonald’s India (North & East) as brand ambassador

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (North & East) has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. As part of this collaboration, the company has introduced a limited-time menu item – ‘The Ranveer Singh Meal’ – which includes selections based on the actor’s personal preferences.

Ranveer Singh becomes part of the brand’s global ‘Famous Orders’ initiative, which has previously featured figures such as BTS and Travis Scott. His association is intended to reflect his widespread popularity and connection with younger audiences.

Anant Agarwal, Vice-Chairperson of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Limited (CPRL), said, “Ranveer embodies what McDonald’s stands for – vibrant and joyful. This collaboration is rooted in fan truth and the deep emotional bond people share with McDonald’s, reflecting real moments of joy and nostalgia, told through the lens of a genuine McDonald’s fan. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the McDonald’s family and to launch ‘The Ranveer Singh Meal’ – a true celebration of fandom and flavour that resonates with fans of all ages, from youth and millennials to families.”

Ranveer Singh also commented on the partnership, stating, “I’m thrilled to join the McDonald’s India (North & East) family as their brand ambassador! McDonald’s has always been my favourite, just like it is for so many of us! I’m super excited to now have my very own meal with them, which I can share with my audience. It’s full of flavour and full of fun – just how I like it! It’s special to have a McDonald’s meal named after myself; I can’t wait for my fans to try it.”

The meal is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions, featuring McVeggie® (Xplode) and McChicken® (Xplode) burgers. The Ranveer Singh Meal is available from June 13 across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India, as well as via the McDonald’s app, food delivery platforms, and drive-thru services, for a limited time.