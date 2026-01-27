New Delhi: Actor, producer and philanthropist Suriya has entered into a strategic partnership with the Exceed Group of Companies to develop a broader business and brand ecosystem linked to his professional and entrepreneurial interests.

Under the long-term association, Exceed World will work with Suriya on business strategy, brand architecture, production collaborations and entrepreneurial ventures. The partnership will also involve facilitating content opportunities aligned with Suriya’s production banner, 2D Entertainment.

Suriya has had a career spanning more than two decades in Indian cinema and is known for his work as both an actor and producer. Through 2D Entertainment, he has backed films focused on varied storytelling approaches, while his Agaram Foundation works in the area of education for underprivileged children.

The collaboration brings together Suriya’s cultural profile and business interests with Exceed World’s experience in talent representation and brand-led business development.

Commenting on the partnership, Suriya said, “I have always believed in aligning with people who understand both purpose and potential. With Afsar and Exceed World’s track record of having built the most successful and thriving talent led enterprises in the country, I see a team that trailblazed while continuing to value longevity, integrity and thoughtful growth. I look forward to collaborating with them as we explore meaningful opportunities across the business of media and entertainment.”

Afsar Zaidi, Founder of the Exceed Group of Companies, said, “Suriya represents a rare blend of creative excellence and entrepreneurial acumen. Our focus is to work with him on building a strategic roadmap that goes beyond transactional deals, towards long-term value creation and partnerships that reflect his personality and ambition. It is a privilege to collaborate with someone whose aura and influence transcends culture, commerce and community.”