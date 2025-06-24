Actimedia PR & Digital CEO, Trupti Vasudev joins board of Travel Lifestyle Network

New Delhi: Trupti Vasudev, CEO of Actimedia PR & Digital, joins the board of the Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN).

Vasudev will represent the Asia-Pacific region, including agencies across India, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, GCC, Indonesia, and Japan.

“The Travel Lifestyle Network is a prime example of the power of collaboration – both for the participating agencies and clients who choose to work with a TLN agency. Specialist agencies are offering agility and deeply localised solutions for lifestyle brands and travel tourism brands with the professionalism of a global network, and as such are offering up a stiff competition to international conglomerates,” said Vasudev.

She added, “The APAC region represents one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets and offers unparalleled opportunities across lifestyle, travel, and luxury segments. I’m excited to leverage the network to create greater opportunities for each of the members and also to expand TLN further into other Asia Pacific markets.”

TLN has also named David Zapata, Founder and CEO of Zapwater Communications (USA), as Executive Chair of the Board. Marilyne Levesque, President of Marelle Communications in Canada, will represent the Americas, while Virginie Le Norgant, Co-Founder of GroupExpression in France, will represent Europe. TLN’s founder, Hanna Kleber, Chairwoman of The Kleber Group, continues in her role as Honorary Chair, offering strategic counsel for the network’s development.

“Our agencies represent a remarkable group of entrepreneurial and innovative leaders deeply embedded in their local markets. Moving forward, we will place greater emphasis on new offerings, services and industries, all while maintaining the high standards of excellence that have defined TLN for two decades,” said Zapata.