ACKO unveils new logo and brand identity

New Delhi: ACKO has rebranded with a fresh identity, unveiling a new logo designed to reinforce its commitment to innovation and customer-centric insurance solutions.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the revamped brand positioning aligns with ACKO’s vision of making insurance seamless, transparent, and accessible.

The new logo, inspired by the Möbius strip, symbolises infinite trust and a continuous relationship between ACKO and its customers.

New logo launch video:

Ashish Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer at ACKO, stated, “ACKO has always been about rewriting the rules of insurance. With this new identity, we're taking a bold step into the future, where our brand reflects our mission to simplify and enhance the insurance experience.”

Alongside the logo refresh, ACKO has updated its brand guidelines, website, and marketing materials to reflect this transformation. The company aims to strengthen its digital presence, particularly among tech-savvy consumers who prioritise efficiency and convenience.

Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand at ACKO, added, “Our refreshed identity reflects who we are today and where we aspire to be tomorrow. It’s bold, fresh, and fearless—just like the disruption we’ve brought to the insurance industry since day one.”

With its ethos of ‘Welcome Change,’ ACKO continues to redefine insurance in India, reinforcing its position as a modern, dynamic player in the industry.