Achint Setia moves on from Zalora Group

New Delhi: Achint Setia has moved on from Zalora Group. He joined the company in 2022 and served as the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer.

He shared the update on LinkedIn.

Setia quit Myntra in May 2022. He was the Head of Marketing and Social Commerce at the fashion e-commerce platform.

Setia, who joined Myntra in 2018, played a key role in spearheading the brand’s influencer initiatives like Myntra Studio, Myntra Style Squad and content IPs like Myntra Fashion Superstar.

Prior to Myntra, he was with Viacom18 where he served in different capacities. He became the Senior Vice-President, Digital Ventures and was heading the Viacom18 Start-up Engagement program in 2017.

He has also served in companies like McKinsey & Company and Microsoft in his career.