Achint Setia joins Snapdeal as CEO

New Delhi: Snapdeal has announced the appointment of Achint Setia as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Achint Setia brings with him over two decades of experience in building businesses, particularly in the realms of marketing, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and technology.

Before joining Snapdeal, he was the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Zalora Group, where he led the company's operations across several Southeast Asian countries, focusing on revenue growth and brand enhancement.

Prior to Zalora Group, he was the Head of Marketing and Social Commerce at the fashion e-commerce platform, Myntra.

Setia, who joined Myntra in 2018, played a key role in spearheading the brand’s influencer initiatives like Myntra Studio, Myntra Style Squad and content IPs like Myntra Fashion Superstar.

Prior to Myntra, he was with Viacom18 where he served in different capacities. He became the Senior Vice-President, Digital Ventures and was heading the Viacom18 Start-up Engagement program in 2017.

He has also served in companies like McKinsey & Company and Microsoft in his career.

Setia said, "I am thrilled to join Snapdeal at this pivotal moment. The opportunity to innovate and expand our reach, particularly in tier-II and tier-III cities, is immense. My aim is to enhance our platform's capabilities, ensuring we deliver unparalleled value to our customers while fostering sustainable business growth."