Absolute Sports to acquire all assets of DeltiasGaming.Com

Delhi: Absolute Sports, a Nazara Technologies subsidiary and the parent company of Sportskeeda.com, ProFootballNetwork.com and SoapCentral.com, announced that it has signed an asset purchase agreement, subject to closing conditions, to acquire all the assets of DeltiasGaming.com, a source of gaming and esports content in the US.

The transaction is for an all-cash consideration of $900K (~Rs 7.5 crores) to be paid over one or more tranches and is expected to be closed in the next 45 days.

DeltiasGaming.com had revenues of US $575K (~Rs 4.8 crores) for the twelve-month period ending June 2024. Absolute Sports will use its cash reserves to fund the transaction.



Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Absolute Sports, said, “With this acquisition, Absolute Sports will now serve upwards of 5 Million US gaming enthusiasts with high quality gaming and esports related news and analysis content on our various properties.”