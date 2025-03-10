ABND secures brand strategy mandate for New Era Machines

New Delhi: ABND, a Mumbai-based branding agency, has been awarded the brand strategy mandate for New Era Machines, a food processing and biscuit production line company.
This collaboration aims to strengthen New Era Machines' brand positioning, aligning it with its vision of innovation, precision engineering, and global expansion, said ABND in a statement.
New Era Machines provides automated baking solutions.
“We are excited to work with ABND in shaping our brand strategy,” said Ankit Kaushal, Head of Global Sales, New Era Machines. “Their expertise in brand building and strategic storytelling will help us redefine our brand identity and elevate our global positioning.”
Kunal Vora, Founder and Partner, ABND, added, “New Era Machines is a pioneer in the food processing industry with a strong reputation for quality and innovation. We are thrilled to collaborate with them to develop a compelling brand strategy that reflects their leadership and drives their growth ambitions.”
Further details on the scope of the collaboration will be unveiled in the coming months.