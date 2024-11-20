Abhishek Bachchan becomes Ramraj Cotton’s brand ambassador

New Delhi: Ramraj Cotton, the brand for traditional and ethnic wear, roped in Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as their new brand ambassador.

Abhishek will represent Ramraj Cotton in the upcoming television commercials, posters, and a comprehensive marketing campaign designed to boost the brand’s reach.

In a statement, the company said that this strategic collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan aligns with Ramraj Cotton’s mission to enhance its Swadeshi roots and strengthen its footprint in the traditional wear segment. His charismatic appeal and connection with audiences across age groups make him the ideal representative for Ramraj’s extensive collection, including dhotis, shirts, and kurtas.

KR Nagarajan, Founder and Chairman of Ramraj Cotton, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Bachchan to the Ramraj family. His reputation for authenticity and his connection with audiences across the nation make him an outstanding choice for our brand. Ramraj Cotton has always been about celebrating India’s rich heritage and weaving cultural pride into every thread. By joining hands with Abhishek, we aim to bring this essence of Indian heritage closer to the hearts of audiences. Through our products, we want people to rediscover the elegance of dhotis, shirts, and kurtas, bringing back the pride in wearing garments that are as authentic as they are stylish.”

Bachchan said, “It’s a privilege to join hands with a brand like Ramraj Cotton that holds such a strong legacy in Indian wear. I am thrilled to represent a brand that values tradition and quality so deeply, and I look forward to bringing its ethos to audiences. Together, we look forward to a future where the charm of Indian tradition becomes a part of everyday wear for modern India, bridging past and present in a way that resonates with today’s audience.”





