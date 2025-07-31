Abhijit Sengupta joins Out of Home Capital as a Partner

New Delhi: Abhijit Sengupta, CEO of OAP, India’s leading Out of Home Specialist has joined OOH Capital as a Partner.

Abhijit has worked in India’s OOH industry for over 30 years, during which he has been involved in efforts to improve transparency and measurement in the sector.

Most recently, teaming up with Magesh Pondi’s Relu AI, he led the development of Roadstar, a cutting-edge OOH media planning system that integrates AI, mobility data, and consumer intelligence into a single, automated platform.

Annie Rickard, Managing Partner of OOH Capital said, ‘I am absolutely delighted that Abhijit has agreed to join us. I have long admired his commitment to making the OOH medium more accountable and I am really looking forward to working with him on a regular basis. His significant expertise complements our existing roster of talented partners.’