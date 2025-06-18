AbhiBus extends association with Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

New Delhi: AbhiBus, the bus ticketing platform under ixigo, has renewed its partnership with Indian film actor Mahesh Babu, continuing a brand association that began in 2016.

The actor has featured in several of the company’s campaigns over the years, including in-transit advertisements and short narratives centred around travel and homecoming. According to the company, the renewed collaboration will see a new campaign launched during the summer of 2025.

“Mahesh Babu has been more than just a brand ambassador, he’s been a fellow traveller in our journey of growth. From 2016 to 2025, his presence has helped us build deeper connections with audiences across the South and beyond. This partnership is a testament to the trust our customers place in AbhiBus and in Mahesh himself,” said Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, AbhiBus.

Commenting on the extension, Mahesh Babu said, “My journey with AbhiBus has always felt personal. For me, it’s never just been about reaching a destination it’s about making the ride smoother, safer, and more dependable. Whether it’s the peace of mind that comes with AbhiAssured’s hassle-free promise, or the comfort of choosing brand-new buses through the Filter New Buses feature every detail is designed with the traveller in mind. That’s what makes this association truly special for me: AbhiBus doesn’t just take you places it makes sure you get there comfortably.”