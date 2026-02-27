Abhay Dubey joins Dainik Bhaskar Group as Chief Brand Marketing

New Delhi: Abhay Dubey has announced that he has joined Dainik Bhaskar Group as Chief Brand Marketing. He shared the update on LinkedIn, stating that he has started the new role with the organisation.

Dubey is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and moves into the position after serving as Regional Marketing Manager at Reliance Broadcast Network. In that role, he led regional marketing operations, overseeing campaign strategy, product and initiative launches, event marketing, stakeholder engagement, media planning and budget management. His responsibilities included below-the-line and paid media advertising, go-to-market planning and integrated brand marketing.

Prior to that, he worked as Area Marketing Manager at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, where he handled business development, marketing and branding campaigns in Uttar Pradesh. His work included media buying and planning, execution of service launches and coordination with creative agencies, media owners and government departments.

He also served as Brand Manager at EM3 Agriservices, managing paid media and brand marketing functions. Earlier in his career, he was Head of Marketing at Saffron Communications (P) and held an executive role at Jagran Engage, where he was involved in relationship development and marketing operations.