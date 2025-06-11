ABD gets worldwide ownership of Mansion House Brand

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) approved the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of UTO Asia, a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore.

The total consideration of this acquisition is Euros 1,225,000 (Euros One Million Two Hundred and Twenty-five Thousand only) (excluding stamp duty and levies).

The binding transaction documents have been executed, and the acquisition is concluded with immediate effect.

Following this transaction, UTO Asia has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABD.

The principal activity of UTO Asia is that of liquor, spirits and wines. It is the legal and beneficial owner of worldwide rights, title interest in the brands ‘Mansion House’ and ‘Savoy Club’, excluding certain territories (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, China, and Myanmar).

The acquisition of UTO Asia and the associated ownership of worldwide right, title interest in the Mansion House and Savoy Club brands (barring above mentioned excluded territories) aligns with ABD’s strategic expansion objectives, allowing it to gain full control over the Mansion House and Savoy Club brands on a global scale, while specifically addressing regional interests in key markets.