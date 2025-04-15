ABBY Awards 2025 appoints Björn Ståhl and Youri Guerassimov as international jury chairs

Mumbai: The ABBY Awards powered by One Show announced the appointments of Björn Ståhl, Chief Creative Officer, Uncommon Creative Studio, Stockholm, Sweden and Youri Guerassimov, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel Paris, France as international jury chairs for its 56th edition.

Ståhl has been appointed as jury chair at ABBY Awards 2025 in the still print category. He has been in advertising for 31 years including 12 years with Lowe in Stockholm and in London. Ståhl was CCO and a member of the board of INGO for 19 years and has been serving as CCO and Founder of Uncommon Creative Studio in Stockholm since January 2024.

Guerassimov has been appointed jury chair at Abby Awards 2025 in the integrated category.

Guerassimov started his career as an art director at CLM/BBDO in 2004. Along with his creative partner Gaetan du Peloux, Guerassimov has produced work for national and international brands and was on the jury of the Andies.