Abbott appoints Ramya Venkat as Director, Integrated Marketing

New Delhi: Ramya Venkat has joined Abbott as Director, Integrated Marketing.

Prior to this, Venkat spent nearly 15 years at HUL, where she last held the role of Senior Regional Brand Manager for the Indulekha brand.

She began her journey at HUL in 2010 as Assistant Brand Manager for Wheel, Sunlight, and Magic, gradually rising through the ranks to her most recent position in April 2023.

Before her tenure at HUL, Venkat worked at Johnson & Johnson as a Brand Assistant in the OTC division.

She has also previously served as an Account Supervisor at Ogilvy India.