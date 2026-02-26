New Delhi: AB InBev India has announced the launch of Corona Cero, a zero-alcohol version of its flagship Corona beer, in India. The product will be priced at Rs 120 and distributed across modern trade outlets, e-commerce platforms and select on-premises locations nationwide.

The introduction of Corona Cero comes as India’s non-alcohol beer segment records steady growth. According to the company, the category grew by nearly 25% over the past year, while AB InBev India reported high double-digit growth, exceeding the broader market rate.

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, said, “We’re excited to introduce Corona Cero to India at a time when consumers are embracing more mindful choices without compromising on taste or experience.

Corona Cero delivers everything people love about Corona, the refreshment, the flavour, and that unmistakable feeling of relaxing and unwinding, now with zero alcohol. This launch strengthens our non-alcohol beer portfolio and advances our commitment to smart drinking in India.”

The company stated that the launch forms part of its wider strategy to expand its non-alcohol offerings in India, where the segment remains relatively small but is developing quickly. It also links the introduction to its global Smart Drinking Goals, which focus on encouraging moderation and reducing harmful alcohol consumption.

Corona Cero was introduced at the Magnetic Fields Nomads 2026 festival held in Rajasthan earlier this month, where the brand hosted an alcohol-free sunrise bar experience. The company has also collaborated with singer Anuv Jain during his recent India tour as part of its promotional rollout.