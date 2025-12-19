Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor invest in QWEEN jewellery brand ahead of India launch

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are set to invest in QWEEN, India’s jewellery brand, which is scheduled to launch in February 2026. The investment follows a strategic backing from Rosy Blue and Kashikey, who bring decades of sourcing expertise and support for the brand’s supply chain.

The brand’s first self-discovery experiential stores, covering 5,000–6,000 sq. ft, are planned for Bangalore and Delhi. QWEEN focuses on purpose-led design, ethical craftsmanship, and a contemporary luxury experience, presenting jewellery in a way intended to be inviting rather than intimidating.

Aamir Khan said, “I’ve always believed in supporting ideas that are rooted in authenticity and long-term thinking. QWEEN stood out to me as a brand that’s not only building beautiful jewellery but doing it mindfully with respect for people, processes, and purpose. I’m happy to be a part of a journey that is both creative and conscious.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “I’ve been fortunate to grow up around incredible women - my mother, sister, cousins, and now my wife - each strong, independent, opinionated in their own beautiful way. They’ve never waited for anyone’s validation to be who they are. And watching them take up their deserved space in the world unapologetically, has been what has made me a better man.

That’s what drew me to QWEEN. This isn’t just a jewellery brand, it’s a movement that celebrates a woman’s right to be seen, heard, and celebrated on her own terms. I’ve always felt that the young women who watch my films, who shape the culture of this country, deserve a jewellery brand that relates to them, not their grandmother’s legacy. Something bold. Fierce. Real. Precious. QWEEN gives them that. This isn’t about crowning her. It’s about watching her wear her crown, her way. That’s the story I want to stand behind.”

Amit Kumar, CEO and founder of QWEEN, said, “QWEEN was built on a simple belief: jewellery should invite self-discovery, not intimidation. The trust Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have placed in our brand reinforces our conviction that this is a culturally relevant, long-term opportunity, one that puts women at the centre of the jewellery shopping experience.”

The brand plans to offer more than 20 collections and over 3,000 SKUs of jewellery made from natural diamonds, gemstones, gold, and silver. The range will include seven colours of gold and seven shades of natural diamonds, designed for everyday wear and special occasions.