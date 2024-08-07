Aakash Educational Services onboards Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

Delhi: Aakash Educational Services (AESL) has announced the appointment of Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, as its brand ambassador. He has been appointed the Brand Ambassador for a period of one year.

Commenting on this partnership, Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rishabh Pant to the Aakash family. His journey of hard work, dedication, and continuous learning aligns perfectly with our values at AESL. We believe that his association with us will inspire countless students to strive for excellence and never give up on their dreams. Just as Rishabh Pant has shown that determination and perseverance leads to success in cricket, we at AESL are committed to instilling these values in our students to help them achieve their academic aspirations."

Pant remarked, "I am honored to be associated with Aakash Educational Services, a name synonymous with academic excellence. Just as in cricket, where preparation and perseverance are key to success, AESL empowers students with the right tools and guidance to achieve their goals. I look forward to this exciting partnership and I am sure the young minds of our country will taste great success. Education is the foundation of a successful future, and I am proud to be a part of this journey with AESL.”

Ritesh Nath, Head of Sports Division at Collective Artists Network, on the partnership, said, “This collaboration is set to inspire countless students, reinforcing the values of perseverance, hard work, and dedication. We believe Rishabh’s remarkable journey and his association with AESL will motivate young minds to strive for excellence and achieve their academic dreams with the same passion and vigor he demonstrates on the cricket field. This partnership is a testament to the power of commitment and resilience, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on students across the nation.”

Added SportCell COO, Jitendra Singh on the partnership, “Rishabh Pant's inspiring journey reflects the sprit of absolute resilience and grit that Aakash Educational Services Limited fosters in its students. SportCell strategically orchestrated this partnership to motivate students, showcasing the transformative power of perseverance and unwavering commitment and hard work to achieving one's dreams.”