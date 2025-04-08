“Aaj Pushpa ka birthday hai”: Chronicling Allu Arjun’s endorsement journey on his birthday

Mumbai: Telugu actor Allu Arjun turns 43 today! BestMediaInfo.com bring to you a list of brand partnerships and collaborations that the actor has been the face of.

Once rooted firmly in the South Indian market, his brand portfolio now reflects a curious evolution—shaped as much by shifting consumer geographies as by his own rising pop-culture clout. Somewhere between “Taggede Le” and a growing list of commercials, Arjun has gone from being a regional sensation to a marketer’s go-to for pan-India appeal—with a few surprising brand choices along the way

Thums Up

Built around the concept of ‘Thunder mein hoon’, this ad campaign was part of the launch of soft-drink’s limited edition cans featuring Allu Arjun.

Red Bus

As the brand ambassador for Red Bus, an online bus ticketing platform, Arjun is part of the campaign that delivers the message ‘bringing your loved ones and dreams closer with RedBus’.

KFC

The fast-food chain onboarded Allu Arjun as part of their ‘Peri peri chicken’ campaign. The brand mentioned the actor was a perfect fit for, since they wished to endorse just the right amount of spice in their product.

Zomato

The Telugu actor endorses swift delivery by Zomato in this ad, as he is enacted a slow-motion fight scene from a typical South-Indian movie. The act depicts Allu Arjun hitting the villain very hard, but due to the popular slow-motion effect, the villain is worried that the restaurant serving his favourite mutton will shut down before he hits the floor. However, Arjun proves it otherwise.

Rapido

A rather controversial brand for Allu Arjun, as the ad-film landed him in trouble with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for the negative portrayal of crowded RTC buses in an ad campaign for Rapido, a bike taxi app.

YouTube was directed to pull down the original ad-film, while the makers and Arjun were sent legal notices for the same.

Frooti

The mango drink brand, in order to accelerate its growth post-lockdown, launched a summer campaign featuring Allu Arjun along with Alia Bhatt.

Beardo

As part of his production Pushpa 2’s promotional campaign, Allu Arjun collaborated with the men-grooming brand Beardo. The product matches the style portrayed by Arjun in the movie and the essence of the same has been captured in the promotional video.

Astral Pipes

Astral Pipes onboarded Arjun as the brand ambassador for their pipes and water tanks business. The ad-film was inspired by the popular dialogues of Pushpa that showcased product efficiency.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy collaborated with Allu Arjun’s production Pushpa 2: The Rule as a marketing move. The campaign offered fans a chance to meet and greet the actor following the launch of limited-edition packs featuring Arjun.



Tata Tea Chakra Gold

Pushpa 2: The Rule’s exclusive beverage partner Tata Tea Gold Chakra launched an exclusive campaign centered around the movie, produced by Allu Arjun.

The collaboration highlights how the brand blends with the cinematic culture portrayed by the movie.