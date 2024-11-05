“Aaj Chiku ka birthday hai”: A look at Virat Kohli’s brand collaborations as he hits 36

"Aaj Chiku ka birthday hai," is what multiple social media posts are singing today. Virat Kohli, also known as Chiku, is one of the most popular cricketers in history. But he’s not just a fan favourite; Kohli has become a sought-after brand ambassador for numerous renowned brands. His charm, outstanding achievements, and genuine nature make him an invaluable asset in marketing.

The brand ambassador of multiple brands, Virat Kohli is a big name when it comes to endorsements, and brands continuously seek to get him onboard because of how his personality aligns with the values of multiple brands.

Here are some of the notable brands he has collaborated with:

Puma:

In 2017, Virat Kohli signed an eight-year deal with Puma worth Rs 110 crore. He also launched his lifestyle brand, One8, in collaboration with Puma. One8 offers a variety of products, including activewear, sports shoes, and fragrances.

Campaign:

This collaboration reflects Kohli's energy and persona, making him a perfect fit for Puma's brand image. The partnership has been successful, with One8 becoming a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals.

Audi India:

Virat Kohli has been a brand ambassador for Audi since 2015, perfectly representing the brand's essence of luxury and performance. Their partnership was renewed in 2021, showcasing the sync between Kohli and Audi's pursuit of excellence.

Campaign:

Throughout their collaboration, Kohli has been featured in numerous campaigns and events, highlighting Audi's premium vehicles and cutting-edge technology. This partnership not only reinforces Kohli's global icon status.

Myntra:

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma teamed up with Myntra in 2019, a popular online fashion platform. Known for his styling and outfits, Kohli has been the subject of multiple OOTD (outfit of the day) reels indicative of his fashion appeal.

Campaign:

The couple's involvement has been marked by various campaigns, promoting Myntra's diverse range of clothing and accessories, and inspiring individuality and self-expression through style.

Duroflex:

Virat Kohli joined hands with Duroflex in May 2023, a sleep solutions brand, to launch the "Great Sleep, Great Health" campaign. This collaboration aims to highlight the importance of quality sleep for overall well-being.

Kohli, known for his dedication to fitness, emphasizes the role of good sleep in maintaining physical and mental health. The campaign encourages people to prioritize their sleep for a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Hero MotoCorp

Virat Kohli has taken center stage in Hero MotoCorp campaigns, especially the Hero Xtreme Power Brand. These campaigns embody the thrill of challenges and the exhilaration of pushing limits when riders go ‘biking’.

Campaign:

Kohli's partnership with Hero MotoCorp underscores resonates with the brand's ethos of embracing challenges and striving for greatness. This collaboration brings out a collaboration between Kohli breaking boundaries with his sixes and fours on the field and the Hero Xtreme doing the same on the roads.

MRF Tyres:

Virat Kohli has been associated with MRF Tyres since 2015, and in 2017, their partnership was renewed with a significant investment, further solidifying their bond.

Campaign:

This collaboration focuses on the shared values of both Kohli and MRF Tyres, emphasising their dedication to performance and reliability in the world of motorsports and beyond.

Noise:

The athlete shook hands with Noise in December 2022, a tech brand known for smartwatches. The fitness tracking feature on these watches makes Kohli a good fit for the brand as Kohli is popularly seen tracking his workouts and putting them on social media.

Campaign:

Vivo:

Virat Kohli teamed up with Vivo, a smartphone brand, to promote their products. This collaboration includes various marketing activities, showcasing Vivo's innovative technology and Kohli's dynamic persona. Together, they aim to connect with younger consumers and strengthen Vivo's presence in the Indian market.

Campaign:

American Tourister:

Virat Kohli has been associated with American Tourister, promoting their luggage and travel accessories. Through various campaigns, Kohli emphasizes the importance of reliable and stylish travel gear, making American Tourister a preferred choice for travelers.

Campaign:

Hyperice:

Virat Kohli has partnered with Hyperice, a wellness brand, to promote their products designed to enhance physical performance and recovery. His endorsement of the brand encourages other athletes to prioritise their health and utilise innovative tools for optimal performance and recovery.

Campaign:

Luxor:

The cricketer became the ambassador for Luxor, a well-known name in writing instruments. By onboarding Kohli, the brand aims to inspire individuals to express their thoughts and ideas with top-quality writing tools, stressing the importance of clear communication and creativity.

Campaign:

Blue Tribe:

It’s a known fact that Virat Kohli is a vegan and his dietary choices are in harmony with the campaigns for Blue Tribe, a plant-based food innovation company. Wanting to make plant-based eating mainstream, the brand found a perfect match in Kohli’s lifestyle.

Campaign:

Essilor:

Featuring in multiple campaigns for Essilor, promoting their Varilux lenses. Through these campaigns, Kohli encourages people to prioritize their vision and choose quality lenses for better eye health.