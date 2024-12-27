“Aaj bhai ka birthday hai”: A look at Salman Khan’s advertising journey

New Delhi: Bhaijan, Dabbang, and Sallu bhai are some of the popularly associated names with Salman Khan. His macho persona and energetic demeanour make the Bollywood actor a powerhouse for endorsements.

As he turns 59 today, here’s a look at some of the iconic endorsements done by Salman Khan.

Thums Up: Salman Khan has been the face of Thums Up for years now and is known for his action-packed commercials that made the tagline “Aaj Kuchh Toofani Karte Hai” popular. His association with Thums Up reinforces his persona, making him resonate with energy and excitement.

Revital H: Salman Khan endorses Revital H, a dietary supplement that is believed to increase vigour and energy. In his TVC he highlights the value of leading an active and healthy lifestyle.

Emami: Emami's Fair and Handsome line also has Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. His endorsement aims to highlight the value of men's skincare and bring out the advantages of Fair and Handsome Radiance cream and face wash.

Suzuki Motorcycles: Salman Khan lends celebrity power to Suzuki by representing the company's motorcycle line. His endorsement of the brand showcased the motorcycle's performance and style.

Relaxo: Salman Khan's endorsement of Relaxo footwear is well-known for how Salman Khan demonstrates the brand's dedication to offering fashionable and cosy footwear at competitive costs.

Mountain Dew: Khan has been linked to Mountain Dew for his exuberant advertising efforts. The brand's motto, "Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai" (Victory Lies Beyond Fear), was highlighted in his endorsement, complementing his action-hero persona.

Realme: By endorsing Realme smartphones, Salman Khan appeals to tech-savvy customers. Through his affiliation with Realme, he aims to emphasise the company's dedication to quality and innovation.

Dixcy Scott: The Bollywood actor is an ambassador for the innerwear line Dixcy Scott. His affiliation with the brand tries to bring out the brand’s dedication to providing fashionable, high-quality undergarments. With Salman's quirky role in the TVC, Dixcy Scott aimed to reach a wider audience and increase its market share.

Wheel: Salman Khan is a public face for the well-known detergent company Wheel. His support aims to showcase Wheel’s dependability, giving it a dependable option for Indian homes.