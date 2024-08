New Delhi: Keerthana Ramakrishnan, former Chief Marketing Officer of Deepika Padukone's brand 82°E, has departed after nearly two years.

Ramakrishnan began her career in advertising at Mudra and has since worked at McCann Erickson, IPAN, Aditi Consulting Services, IIT Bombay, and Nike.

82°E, founded in 2022 by Padukone and Jihar Shah, is a direct-to-consumer personal care brand aiming to raise Rs 50 crore in an extension of its seed round from new and existing investors.