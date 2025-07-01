7UP introduces sonic identity featuring AI-powered musical logo

New Delhi: 7UP, a brand owned by PepsiCo, has introduced its sonic logo in India, adding an audio element to its identity.

Developed in collaboration with sonic branding agency BrandMusiq, the audio signature combines category-specific elements such as the sound of a can opening and the splash of a fizzy pour, set to a melody designed to reflect the brand’s positioning.

The new sonic identity is being implemented across various consumer touchpoints, beginning with retail coolers in Bengaluru. According to the company, the rollout marks an effort to integrate multisensory branding and enhance emotional connection with consumers.

Commenting on the development, Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Cola and Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “In today’s dynamic consumer landscape, building a brand goes far beyond the imagery to creating experiences that are instantly felt and remembered. With our new sonic identity, we bring to life the essence of 7UP, refreshing, vibrant, and full of character, in a way that resonates across platforms and cultures. This sonic identity is not just an audio asset, it’s an innovative leap into sensory branding. It will serve as a consistent, emotionally engaging cue that will amplify 7UP®’s refreshing spirit wherever our consumers engage with us.”

The sonic branding initiative involved the use of BrandMusiq’s proprietary tool, SoniqScan, which maps musical components to emotional responses using AI. The development process included consumer testing to refine the melody and sound design. According to the agency, feedback pointed to the “splash of water” sound as essential for conveying refreshment.

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, said, “For the 7UP global sonic identity, we weren’t just creating a sound, we were bottling a feeling. The rush of freshness, the playful splash, the upliftment you get when you take a sip. The swiftly ascending 7-note MOGO®️ captures all of that in a way that’s light, cool, and instantly recognisable. The MOGOSCAPE®️ (sonic brandprint) was crafted to bring the totality of the brand experience across every ‘Earpoint’. It all comes together to create a consistent and emotionally engaging sonic world for the brand.”