4700BC aims for Rs 500 cr revenue in 3 years, strengthens leadership with Sreejit Nair as CEO

New Delhi: 4700BC, the snacking brand is aiming for Rs 500 crore in revenue within the next three years.

As part of this ambitious trajectory, 4700BC is strengthening its leadership and operational capabilities.

The recent appointment of Sreejit Madhavan Nair as CEO underscores this growth strategy.

Nair, an FMCG leader with experience at PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Raw Pressery, and Costa Coffee India, will spearhead the company’s next phase of expansion.

Nair added, "4700BC has built an incredible brand that resonates with new-age consumers who embrace innovations and are willing to pay a premium. The premium snacking category is evolving rapidly, and the brand is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity. I am excited to lead the company in this next phase of growth, focusing on expanding our portfolio into other snacking categories and confectionery, strengthening distribution, and delivering exceptional products."

Chirag Gupta, Founder at 4700BC, commented, “While we have successfully grown from 0 to over ₹100 crore in revenue, our next leg of growth requires us to build a strong leadership team with a focus on retail expansion and strengthening our corporate foundation. We must accelerate product development, bring new innovations to market faster, and enhance our brand presence through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Bringing Sreejit on board is a crucial step in this journey, and together, we will drive 4700BC’s transformation. Expect to see new-age product launches, deeper market penetration, and stronger brand visibility.”

India’s snacking market, valued at Rs 45,000 crore in FY23, is projected to nearly double to Rs 85,000 crore by FY30, growing at a CAGR of 9%.

The premium snacking segment is expected to grow at an impressive 20% CAGR, reaching Rs 24,000 crore by FY30.

4700BC, known as a leader in building the Popcorn category in India, will continue to dominate the category with newer innovations and flavours.

Other snacking categories have already started to contribute 30% of its revenue and with a stronger pipeline of product launches and partnerships, we believe our goals are achievable.