Zuno General Insurance renews digital mandate with BC Web Wise

New Delhi: Zuno General Insurance has extended its digital and social media mandate with BC Web Wise for a second year.
The continued partnership, which first began in 2023, builds on the agency’s work in supporting the brand’s online communication, creative strategy, and platform presence.
The collaboration was first established during a significant phase of brand transition, when Edelweiss General Insurance rebranded as Zuno. BC Web Wise led the digital communication during this phase, including the development of the brand’s digital video commercial and the rebranding campaign rollout. The agency helped articulate the new identity with a focus on connecting with younger, digital-first consumers.
Alongside high-volume content and creator collaborations, the agency also led internal communications and employee engagement campaigns, some of which gained industry recognition, including a shortlisting at the Abby Awards. The ongoing engagement has focused on using digital storytelling and strategy to enhance Zuno’s presence and relevance.
Commenting on the mandate renewal, Ketan Mankikar, Head & Vice President, Marketing, Zuno General Insurance, said, “Zuno was born from our conviction that insurance should be easy, friendly and transparent. We are reimagining insurance and BC Web Wise has been a key partner in bringing this conviction to life. They’ve been co-creators of the Zuno identity. From day zero of our rebrand to every campaign that followed, they’ve brought energy, agility, and a strong digital-first mindset. We’re excited to continue this journey together.”
Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & Managing Director, BC Web Wise, added, “Zuno is the kind of brand every digital agency dreams of working with. Bold, experimental, and deeply connected to today’s audience. From strategy to storytelling, we’re proud to have helped shape something truly unique. This renewal strengthens our shared vision for what insurance communication can be.”