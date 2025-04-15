Zuckerberg defends Instagram, WhatsApp deals in antitrust trial

New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand on Monday, April 14, 2025, defending the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in an antitrust trial that could determine the future of the tech giant’s empire.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accused Meta of acquiring Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014—to crush emerging competition and establish a monopoly in the social networking space. The agency is seeking to unwind both acquisitions, potentially forcing Meta to divest two of its most valuable assets.

In his three-hour testimony before a Washington, DC, federal court, Zuckerberg strongly rejected the FTC’s claims. He argued that the deals were aimed at improving user experiences and encouraging innovation, not eliminating rivals. “In practice, we ended up investing a ton in it after we acquired it,” he said of Instagram, countering the notion that Meta stifled the platform’s growth post-acquisition.

Zuckerberg also highlighted how Meta’s platforms have evolved far beyond personal social networking. “The friend part has gone down quite a bit,” he said, describing Facebook’s transition into a “discovery-entertainment space”—a narrative that directly challenges the FTC’s narrow market definition that excludes competitors like TikTok or YouTube.

At the heart of the FTC’s case are internal emails from Zuckerberg. One 2012 message discussed acquiring Instagram to “neutralise a potential competitor,” while a 2014 email raised concerns about WhatsApp becoming a rival. FTC attorney Daniel Matheson claimed these messages prove a “buy-or-bury” strategy. “They decided competition was too hard... and it would be easier to buy out their rivals,” he said.

Meta’s legal counsel, Mark Hansen, pushed back, arguing that the company operates in a fiercely competitive environment. He pointed to TikTok, YouTube, and even Apple’s iMessage as major players. Hansen also noted a January 2025 spike in Facebook and Instagram usage during a TikTok outage as proof of a dynamic and competitive market. “There is no monopoly,” he said, emphasising that Meta’s services are free, complicating any claims of consumer harm.

The trial, which is expected to run for several weeks and could extend into July, is one of the most closely watched antitrust cases in recent years. It comes amid mounting legal pressure on Big Tech, with Google, Amazon, and Apple also under regulatory scrutiny.

Even if the FTC wins the case, it faces the complex task of proving that breaking up Meta would restore meaningful competition in the social media landscape.

For now, Zuckerberg will return to the stand Tuesday, with testimony from former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and executives from rival platforms like Snap and TikTok expected in the coming weeks.