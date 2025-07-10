Zepto in advanced talks to raise up to $500 million at $7 billion valuation

New Delhi: Indian quick commerce firm Zepto is reportedly in the final stages of raising between $450 million and $500 million in fresh funding at a post-money valuation of $7 billion, according to a CNBC TV-18 report dated July 9, 2025. The funding round, if finalised, would represent a 40% increase in valuation compared to the company's 2024 figures.

The startup is said to be in discussions with existing investors, including General Catalyst and Avenir Growth, who are expected to lead the new round, while other investors may participate on a pro rata basis.

Zepto operates in India’s growing quick commerce space, competing with rivals such as Swiggy and Zomato’s parent company Eternal. The company is also reportedly preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), although timelines remain undisclosed.

The potential fundraise follows a series of capital infusions in 2024. In November last year, Zepto raised $350 million at a $5 billion valuation in a funding round led by Motilal Oswal’s private wealth division. That round marked the company’s third in 2024, with participation from high net worth individuals, family offices, and Indian financial institutions.

Major investors in the November round included the family offices of Mankind Pharma, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, and Haldiram Snacks, as well as actor Abhishek Bachchan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier in the same year, Zepto secured $340 million from a US-based venture capital firm, with participation from Dragon Fund and Epiq Capital. Existing investors such as StepStone, Lightspeed, DST, and Contrary increased their stakes during that round, which brought the company’s valuation to $5 billion.

In June 2024, Zepto raised $665 million in a pre-IPO round that valued the company at $3.6 billion.

Reflecting on the company’s fundraising journey, Zepto’s CEO Aadit Palicha said after the November round, “When we started this venture, the risk appetite among domestic investors was limited, especially to trust 18-year-olds with their money. Today, we are humbled to have reached a place in India’s economic growth where we’ve not only fostered that trust but also spearheaded a fundraise of this magnitude, which will hopefully set a precedent for the startups that follow.”