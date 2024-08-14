Zee5 unveils 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' with 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library’s clock tower

New Delhi: Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library’s clock tower was the centre of all attention on Friday evening as Zee5 held a 3D projection of its mystery thriller ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah.’

A collaboration between Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is directed by Umesh Bisht and stars the trio of Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa.

The showcase which took place on the day of the show’s launch, August 9, offered a preview of the series, bringing its narrative to life against the backdrop of Mumbai's landmarks.

Zee5 had held a trailer launch and a screening for industry professionals and cinephiles.

The work is done in collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment and Dharmatic Entertainment. Gyaarah Gyaarah has opened to reviews.

In a bid to meet the audience anticipation for the show, Zee5 dropped all 8 episodes of the mystery thriller on August 8 at 11:11pm.

Gyaarah Gyaarah, starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa follows the story of Yug Arya (Raghav Juyal), a young police officer in the present day (2016), who discovers a mysterious communication link with Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya Karwa), a senior detective from the 1990s through a mysterious walkie talkie.

The main hook of this temporal mystery is Vamika Rawat (Kritika Kamra), once mentored by Shaurya before his mysterious disappearance, and now guiding Yug in the present. As Shaurya and Yug collaborate to solve cold cases across time, they unknowingly set off a chain of events that alters the course of history.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, stated, "At ZEE5, we are dedicated to providing quality storytelling and entertainment to our viewers. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' embodies this vision with its innovative mix of crime-thriller, mystery, and drama. As part of our broader strategy to create immersive and unique marketing initiatives, the 3D projection mapping at the iconic David Sassoon Library in Mumbai serves as the perfect launch for this mystery series. We're following a 360-degree high-impact marketing campaign to do justice to a show of this stature. ZEE5 remains committed to delivering best in class viewing experiences and engagement to our viewers so we can continue to delight them”.

Juyal shared his excitement, "Finally, the wait is over! All of us are super excited for the premiere of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' on ZEE5. This show is unlike anything I've ever been a part of, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it. The Clock Tower event at David Sassoon Library was mind-blowing. Seeing our story come to life through cutting-edge 3D projection mapping on this historic building was the perfect way to announce the arrival of the series on ZEE5. I urge everyone to binge-watch the show right away. Trust me, you're in for a wild ride through time and it is going to be your best investment this weekend.”

Kritika Kamra mentioned, “We are so excited that 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has finally dropped on ZEE5, and I've actually started believing in the magic of 11:11! The 3D projection at the David Sassoon Library's clock tower was such a proud moment for all of us. It was thrilling to see the magic of Gyaarah Gyaarah come alive via 3D projection, lights, sound and drama. It's a great start, drawing attention to this iconic landmark and giving everyone a glimpse of the adventure that lies ahead. I can't wait for everyone to experience 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' on Zee5.”

Dhairya Karwa added, "Three police officers, two time zones, and one thrilling experience! 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has finally made its way to the fans. What sets our show apart is how it explores the ripple effects of our actions across decades. The 3D projection at David Sassoon Library wasn't just a visual treat; it was a 'jhalak' of how exciting and extravagant our show is. I believe 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' will hit you on multiple levels - it's a gripping mystery, a thought-provoking drama, and a fresh take on the concept of time. So, get ready to say 'Kya baat hai!' because this series will keep you guessing until the very end.”

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is streaming now, exclusively on Zee5.