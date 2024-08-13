Zee5 to present Kyoorius Designyatra 2024 at Grand Hyatt Goa from Sep 26-28

New Delhi: Kyoorius Designyatra, presented by Zee5, is all set to make a return in Goa from September 26-28, 2024. The three-day conference aims to champion numerous facets of design - be it architecture, interiors, branding, communication, digital, experiential, graphic, motion, packaging, product, spatial or visual.

This year's theme, Academy of Play, aims to highlight the importance of playfulness in creativity and design thinking, and urges everyone in the design community and fraternity to assess, identify and build on the role of play in the process.

The conference features a roster of "Professors of Play", who aim to inspire, stimulate and educate attendees with insights, learnings and tips from their careers.

Among these speakers are Malika Favre, the French illustrator; Chip Kidd, the graphic designer celebrated for his cover design for Jurassic Park, as well as his designs for Peanuts, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, and Haruki Murakami’s 1Q84; Aaquib Wani, the Indian designer responsible for team India's kits at the 2024 Olympics and on the international cricket field, amongst various other platitudes; and Nassia Inglessis, the artist and engineer behind interactive installations.

They will be joined by many other industry professionals, including Akanksha Deo Sharma, In-house Designer at IKEA; Amna Elshandaweely, Fashion Designer at Amna Elshandaweely; Eva Cremers, 3D Artist and Animation Director at Eva Cremers; Gianmauro Vella, VP and Head of Design APAC and AMESA; Habibeh Madjdabadi, Architect/Owner at HABIBEH MADJDABADI Architecture Studio; Johannes Torpe, Interior Designer, Product Designer, Furniture Designer, Industrial Designer, and Architect at Johannes Torpe Studios; Kaja Solgaard Dahl, Stone Sculptures and Product Design at Atelier Kaja Dahl; Kimya Gandhi, Typeface Designer at Mota Italic; Mark Williams and Joe Weir, Founders and Creative Directors at That Thing; Matt Alagiah, Editor-in-Chief at It’s Nice That; Moritz Waldemeyer and Nazanin Farahbod, Product Designer and Co-Founder at Studio Waldemeyer; Paul Cocksedge, Artist and Designer at Paul Cocksedge Studio; Rob Keller, Typeface Designer and Artist at Mota Italic; Somnath Bhatt, Designer, Artist, and Writer; Tanu Sinha, Head Of Design at PepsiCo India and South Asia; Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski, Designer and Art Director at Wade and Leta and many others.

Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Kyoorius, shared his vision for this year's theme, "At Kyoorius Designyatra 2024, the goal is to explore the role of play. In the Academy of Play, we’ll hear stories from top industry players and learn tips and tricks to improve our creative processes. ‘Play better’ is our mantra, and with our amazing Professors of Play, the conference will bring this theme to life."

The conference will conclude with the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards Night, featuring the 2024 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards.