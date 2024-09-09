ZEE5 to livestream Mumbaicha Raja till Sep 17

Delhi: ZEE5 has announced its continued partnership with the Mumbaicha Raja for the third consecutive year. From September 7-17, 2024, ZEE5 is livestreaming Bappa’s darshan and aarti straight from the pandal on the platform.

Speaking about the collaboration, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, "We are excited to begin another year of festive celebrations, blessed by Mumbaicha Raja on ZEE5. As a top OTT platform with a strong presence in regional markets, we are dedicated to bringing the iconic Ganpati celebration at Mumbaicha Raja to millions of homes nationwide. I send my warmest wishes to all our viewers and invite them to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their homes through ZEE5."

https://www.zee5.com/live-tv/mumbaicha-raja/0-9-9z5210099