ZEE5 now available on Cloud TV OS

New Delhi: ZEE5 announced its partnership with Cloud TV.

In a statement, Zee5 said, “This integration has given the audience an exclusive and easy access to ZEE5's extensive library directly on Cloud TV, a smart TV OS available across 4 million devices in India further aiming to reach out to the audience within the age group of 18-45 tuning in the prime evening hours of 6-10 PM.”

Cloud TV users can now enjoy ZEE5’s content library, with features like assistant support in multiple Indian languages and search capabilities allowing content discovery across various apps.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India stated, “ZEE5’s partnership with Cloud TV reflects our dedication to offering a seamless and enjoyable entertainment experience to our audiences at their convenience. This integration gives viewers the flexibility to enjoy their favourite content directly on television, leading to an on-demand, high-quality viewing experience at the click of a button, extending our reach and making cutting-edge content more accessible than before.”

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, the COO and Co-Founder of Cloud TV, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re excited to welcome ZEE5 to the Cloud TV ecosystem. This allows for easy access to ZEE5's fresh and exciting content library being directly available on Cloud TV devices and a seamless viewing experience for our mutual customers. With such partnerships, we aim to make entertainment seamless and diverse to our audience using smart TVs.”

Cloud TV is a smart TV operating system, that delivers solutions for modern TV devices. Its ecosystem features a built-in app store, content recommendations, live TV channels, voice assistance, a mobile remote app, easy content search and more.