ZEE5 leverages Paytm's Soundbox technology for Hisaab Barabar promotion

New Delhi: ZEE5 announced its latest collaboration with Paytm to unveil a promotional campaign for ZEE5’s latest original Hisaab Barabar, starring R Madhavan.

With this, customers across the country were greeted with a personalised audio message from R Madhavan when they made a payment on the Paytm Soundbox.

This partnership leveraged Paytm’s soundbox technology, transforming everyday payments into a creative promotional avenue that captivated audiences across the country.

The campaign took place last week, spanning 100+ cities, including metro areas and key Hindi-speaking markets.

A gripping drama centred around the consequences of financial fraud and the pursuit of accountability, Hisaab Barabar sheds light on the importance of trust and transparency in everyday transactions. The film’s themes closely align with the ethos of Paytm inspiring the campaign’s creative approach, making it a perfect fit for a partnership that turns everyday moments into memorable ones.

Shresth Gupta, Vice-President of Marketing for SVOD and Global at ZEE5, stated, “At ZEE5, we constantly strive to create unique and impactful ways to engage our audiences. Collaborating with Paytm’s pioneered Soundbox allowed us to seamlessly blend entertainment with everyday life. This collaboration demonstrates how modern-day tech advancements can bridge the gap between brands and consumers showcasing this campaign’s versatility as a unique medium for engagement”.

Paytm spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to see Paytm Soundbox being leveraged as an innovative marketing channel. This collaboration with ZEE5 showcases how our pioneered Soundbox technology can go beyond transactions and be used as a unique medium for brand engagement. This reinforces the potential of technology in transforming everyday interactions into impactful experiences.”