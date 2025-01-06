Zee5 hires Vikram Chande as National Sales Head – Digital

New Delhi: Zee5 has appointed Vikram Chande as the national sales head - Digital.

Chande is a business leader with more than 18 years of experience in full-stack digital media, programmatic advertising, and performance marketing.

Prior to the new role at Zee5, Chande was serving Samsung Ads as a general manager and sales lead - India.

Chande’s role at Samsung Ads India was primarily to expand the business in the region, driving partnerships and building relationships with agencies, advertisers and trading desks.

Preceding this, Chande was heading the Adobe Advertising Cloud in India.

He was also the National head of Group M [m]PLATFORM programmatic buying unit, and VP of product, platforms and programmatic at Amnet, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network.