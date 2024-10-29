ZEE5 expands Manish Kalra’s role to Chief Business Officer, Global

New Delhi: ZEE5 has announced the expansion of Manish Kalra’s role, extending his responsibilities to oversee ZEE5’s business across global markets.

This development comes on the back of Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, moving on from the company.

In his new capacity, Kalra will spearhead the strategic growth of ZEE5’s global footprint, alongside India, focusing on international audience engagement, partnerships, and market expansion.

With more than 20 years of experience in the online business and marketing sectors, Kalra has held key leadership roles across prominent organisations.

Before joining ZEE5 in 2020, he spent the last decade in roles such as Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Business Officer, and CEO at companies like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, HomeShop18, Dell, and Craftsvilla.

Kalra holds a master’s in business administration from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.