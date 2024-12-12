ZEE5 elevates Shresth Gupta to VP – Marketing (SVOD) for India and Global

New Delhi: ZEE5 announced the elevation of Shresth Gupta to the role of Vice-President – Marketing (SVOD) for India and Global.

Gupta, who joined ZEE5 in August 2020, will now lead the launch and promotion of original series and movies in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi, driving subscription growth across both domestic and international markets.

With over 15 years of experience in strategic planning and brand building, Gupta has held leadership roles at Sun TV Network, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Reliance Broadcast Network.

He had headed impactful campaigns, including the launches of Zindagi and &Prive HD. Additionally, Gupta has played a pivotal role in introducing Sun Bangla to the eastern markets apart from the standout campaigns for ZEE5 launches like Taj: Divided by Blood, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Gyaarah Gyaarah.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Communications from MICA and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Rajasthan University.