ZEE Entertainment partners with startup Bullet to launch micro drama app on ZEE5

New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment (ZEE) has announced a strategic partnership with Bullet, a start-up co-founded by entrepreneurs Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah.

Bullet has developed a micro-drama application offering short, vertical-format episodes aimed at younger viewers. As part of the agreement, ZEE will acquire a stake in the company. The app is set to launch within the ZEE5 platform.

Designed for mobile-first consumption, Bullet aims to deliver fast-paced, creator-driven stories that blend high production value with bite-sized narratives. The content is expected to span multiple Indian languages and genres, with an emphasis on binge-worthy, emotionally engaging storytelling.

The company says the app will make use of AI-driven content recommendations, gamification features to boost user retention, and dynamic pricing and performance prediction models for content acquisition. It also plans to support a creator-led ecosystem, enabling independent content creators and studios to distribute and monetise their work.

Commenting on the development, a ZEE spokesperson said, “As the digital ecosystem grows exponentially, we are constantly identifying several value-accretive opportunities to drive scale. Our strategic partnership with Bullet aims to build a competitive advantage for the future by identifying innovative formats and scaling them through our platforms to drive stronger monetisation. We believe that short-form storytelling serves as a powerful way to engage younger audiences and by integrating the micro-drama experience within the ZEE5 ecosystem, we are further strengthening the value proposition for consumers as we accelerate our digital growth strategy across languages.”

According to ZEE, the integration with Bullet will also benefit from ZEE5’s existing analytics infrastructure and user base, helping to tailor content more precisely to audience preferences.

Azim Lalani, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Bullet, said, “Having witnessed multiple content revolutions over the past two decades, I believe we are now at the cusp of the next big shift. There has been an influx of short-form content consumption over the last few years, and with the launch of Bullet, we aim to combine the novelty of the format with fast-paced captivating stories for users. With snacky content increasingly capturing the audiences’ short attention span and keeping them engaged, the next wave of content consumption will encompass creators that nurture the ability to deliver intrigue and emotions in bite-sized formats. We remain confident that Bullet is uniquely positioned to combine the rich content legacy of ‘Z’ with global-ready formats and cutting-edge technology. I’m excited to build this platform with the backing of ‘Z’ and our dynamic team.”

Saurabh Kushwah, Co-Founder and Chief Technology & Product Officer, added, “The convergence of creators, technology, and storytelling is reshaping digital entertainment. At Bullet, we are building a platform that not only entertains but also enables. With gamified layers, AI-backed content ops, and a creator-first ecosystem, we’re shaping the future of MicroDrama in India and beyond.”