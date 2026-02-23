New Delhi: ‘Z’ has announced the launch of the Zee Short Film Contest, a nationwide initiative designed to discover and support emerging filmmaking talent across India.

The contest spans seven languages, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, providing a platform for storytellers from diverse cultural and cinematic traditions to showcase their work.

The contest features a jury panel of established filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap (Hindi), Ravi Jadhav (Marathi), Srijit Mukherji (Bengali), Nag Ashwin (Telugu), Samuthirakani (Tamil), Lijo Jose Pellissery (Malayalam), and Hemanth Rao (Kannada).

Their participation allows young filmmakers to gain guidance and visibility from industry stalwarts who have shaped contemporary Indian cinema.

Speaking on the initiative, Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE & ZEE5, said,

"India is home to one of the most diverse storytelling cultures in the world, yet access and visibility for emerging filmmakers has often remained fragmented. With the Zee Short Film Contest, we are institutionalising opportunity at a national scale.

By bringing together pathbreaking filmmakers across seven languages on a single platform, we are creating an ecosystem where regional excellence meets national visibility. This is not just a contest it is a strategic step towards strengthening India’s creative pipeline and building the next generation of storytellers who will define the future of Indian cinema.”

The filmmakers themselves shared encouragement for participants. Anurag Kashyap said, “A short film got me my first feature. This is your chance to fulfil your dream of being a filmmaker.” Srijit Mukherji added, “Filmmaking is always a matter of the heart. Follow your heart and your mind will show you the way through the obstacles.”

Lijo Jose Pellissery remarked, “If you believe you are a filmmaker, the door is open. Come, make a short to make it big.” Nag Ashwin said, “The film industry is more than a world of dreams, it’s a world of stories. Showcase your talent to the world.”

Hemanth Rao noted, “Love for cinema is a disease that never gets cured. Is there a story within you that’s haunting you? Share it with everyone. Register for the Zee Short Film Contest and submit your short film.”

Ravi Jadhav added, “Talent, passion and vision are what matter most in filmmaking. If you have them, this contest is for you.” Samuthirakani encouraged, “Send your short film and seize a golden chance to showcase your talent before the country’s renowned directors. We’re ready. Are you?”

The contest is intended to provide recognition, professional exposure, and opportunities for collaboration within Z’s content ecosystem, creating a structured pathway for emerging filmmakers to advance in the industry.