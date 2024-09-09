YouTube to stop pushing content that glorifies body standards for teens

Delhi: YouTube is going to stop pushing fitness and health videos towards teens, that are not realistic to the fitness level, ideal weight and the look of the body causing health issues, as experts claim the repetitive exposure could affect their well-being.

In spite of this, teens can still look for these videos, but the site’s suggestions will not associate them with the related content. The head of health at YouTube, Dr. Garth Graham, emphasised the long term impact of these repeated views on self-perception: they may create a bar that is too high for oneself.

The version of the new guidance, applicable worldwide, relates to the content which sanctions utopian body traits, certain body types, or social violence, and stands to guard young individuals against hazardous influences.

The United States already has this security step in place.