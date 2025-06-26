YouTube raises minimum age for solo livestreaming to 16

New Delhi: YouTube has announced that, effective July 22, 2025, users must be at least 16 years old to livestream alone on the platform. The new policy marks a departure from the previous age limit of 13, reflecting ongoing global concerns about the safety of young users online.

According to the report, under the revised rules, creators aged between 13 and 15 may still appear in livestreams, but only if an adult is visibly present throughout the broadcast. This adult must be formally linked to the minor’s channel as an editor, manager or owner, and will be required to initiate the livestream.

YouTube has outlined a series of penalties for non-compliance, including muted live chats, disabled comments, removal of livestreaming privileges, or takedown of the stream itself.

The platform stated that livestreaming poses unique safety challenges due to its real-time and unscripted nature.

The policy update is part of YouTube’s broader effort to make the platform more age-appropriate and to mitigate the risk of exploitation and harmful interactions involving young users. The announcement follows increased scrutiny from regulators in several countries over how tech platforms protect minors.

In Australia, lawmakers are considering a proposal to restrict social media access for users under 16 unless robust age-verification mechanisms are implemented. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the Online Safety Act has imposed more stringent requirements on digital platforms to enhance protections for younger audiences.