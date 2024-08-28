YouTube now allows users to share videos from specific timestamp

New Delhi: YouTube has introduced a new feature on its Android and iOS apps that allows users to share videos from a specific timestamp.
This update adds a toggle in the share sheet, making it easier to share exact moments in a video without needing to use workarounds like the "Clip" feature or manually adding timestamps in the URL.
Previously, sharing a specific timestamp on mobile was cumbersome. Now, when users hit the Share button, they can toggle an option in the top-right corner to share the video from the current time.
This feature simplifies sharing key moments from longer videos directly from the mobile app, similar to what was already possible on the desktop version.