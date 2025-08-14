YouTube introduces updates to community posts, auto-dubbing, and in-stream promotions

New Delhi: YouTube has announced several updates aimed at improving creator tools, including enhancements to Community Posts, auto-dubbed clips, and YouTube Promote.
The platform is upgrading the process for editing videos with automatic dubbing. Creators will soon be able to use Studio Editor for videos where auto-dubbing is enabled, with any edits triggering a re-processing of the dubbed tracks to ensure accuracy. YouTube stated, “After changes are saved, the autodub tracks will be recreated to match the edits.” The update is intended to give creators greater control over managing videos that use auto-dubbing. YouTube is gradually expanding access to auto-dubbing, and all verified creators can now use the feature. Support for editing videos with manually uploaded multi-language captions is scheduled to be introduced later this year.
In addition, YouTube has increased the number of images that can be included in Community Posts. Previously limited to five images per post, channel managers can now upload up to ten images. The platform confirmed that the update is available across all devices, stating, “Until now, creators could only upload five images per post on their channel. Now, creators will be able to upload up to 10 images per post.”
YouTube Promote has also received an update, providing creators with more call-to-action (CTA) options for in-stream promotions. Creators setting up Promote campaigns with the objective of driving website visits can now select more granular outcomes, such as “Book Now,” “Get Quote,” or “Contact Us.” The platform noted that this feature is currently available on desktop only.
Promote allows creators to boost their Shorts or regular videos directly from YouTube or YouTube Studio without needing to access Google Ads. It can also be used to increase channel subscribers, video views, and other engagement metrics.
These updates reflect YouTube’s ongoing efforts to provide creators with more flexibility and tools to manage content, engage audiences, and enhance promotional activities.