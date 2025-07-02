YouTube introduces 'Communities' to boost fan interaction beyond video content

New Delhi: YouTube is launching a new feature called Communities to strengthen connections between creators and their audiences.

The update introduces a different format for user interaction on the platform, extending beyond existing engagement tools like likes, comments, and views.

Communities is intended to act as a dedicated conversational space linked directly to a creator’s channel. The platform stated, “Creators pour their hearts into their videos, and communities rally around them. But those interactions often fizzle after the video ends. With Communities, we’re giving fans a space to engage, even when creators aren’t actively posting.”

As per the official update, the new feature is fan-initiated and subscriber-led, allowing users to start discussions, ask questions, share content, and maintain dialogue even when no new video has been posted. These interactions will remain under the moderation of the respective channel owner.

The development comes in response to feedback from both creators and viewers seeking more flexible and ongoing engagement options. Previously, fan engagement was largely limited to the Community tab or comment sections under recent uploads.

Currently being tested with a limited group of mobile users, YouTube plans to roll out Communities to more creators in early 2025.