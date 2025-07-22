YouTube drops trending feature amid changing viewer habits

New Delhi: YouTube has officially retired its Trending Page and the associated Now Trending list, marking the end of a feature that had been part of the platform’s interface since 2015. The move, effective July 22, 2025.

Originally introduced to showcase popular videos across the platform, the Trending Page was intended as a general-purpose discovery tool. Over the years, however, its role shifted, functioning more as a public metric for creators than a tool actively used by viewers.

In a blog post earlier this month, YouTube noted a steady decline in traffic to the Trending Page over the past five years. The platform attributed this drop to evolving user behaviour, with audiences increasingly relying on personalised recommendations, Shorts, search functions, community posts, and comment sections to find relevant and popular content.

“YouTube’s Home Page and algorithm-driven suggestions have become the go-to for users to find popular and relevant content,” the company stated, adding that improved personalisation has led viewers away from static, generalised lists.

While the dedicated Trending Page is being phased out, YouTube said users will still be able to find trending material in other sections of the platform.

YouTube Charts will continue to feature trending music videos, top podcasts, and film trailers, with plans to expand coverage across other categories. Gaming-related content will remain accessible via the Gaming Explore page.

The broader Explore tab, individual creator channels, and subscription feeds will continue to serve as discovery tools for trending content. For creators, the Inspiration tab within YouTube Studio will remain active, offering insight into emerging topics and audience interests.