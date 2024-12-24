YouTube cracks down on clickbait in India following I&B ministry’s efforts

New Delhi: YouTube has taken a firm stance against clickbait videos in India, issuing a stern warning to content creators who employ misleading titles and thumbnails to attract viewers.

The platform said it prioritises removing videos that promise content they fail to deliver, particularly those related to breaking news and current events.

For a long time, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has identified such channels monthly and asked YouTube to delete them.

The video aggregator has finally come up with policy changes after consistent efforts made by the I&B ministry.

The company has stated that it will be taking a stricter approach to content that uses deceptive tactics, such as sensationalised headlines or misleading visuals, to lure viewers.

"We understand the importance of creators using engaging titles and thumbnails," said a YouTube spokesperson. "However, we also have a responsibility to ensure that users are not misled or disappointed by the content they click on. This policy change aims to create a more trustworthy and authentic viewing experience for our audience."

The crackdown will focus on videos that employ "egregious clickbait," such as those using titles like "BREAKING NEWS" or "The president steps down" for content that does not relate to the headline.

YouTube has assured creators that they will have time to adjust to the new guidelines, with initial enforcement focusing on new video uploads rather than existing content.

To address this issue, YouTube said it will strengthen its content moderation policies.

“The company is investing in advanced AI technology and expanding its human review teams to more effectively identify and remove misleading content,” the platform said.

The channels that repeatedly violate platform policies may face demonetisation, channel restrictions, or even account termination, YouTube said.

Additionally, YouTube will provide more resources and educational materials to help creators understand platform policies and create responsible content.