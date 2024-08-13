Yellow.ai launches Analyze to improve bot interactions

Delhi: Yellow.ai announced the launch of Analyze, a solution designed to improve bot interactions with in-depth conversational insights and advanced self-learning capabilities.

Powered by an in-house LLM model, Analyze aims to reduce ticket volume by 30% and boost containment rates by 10%.

According to a recent Yellow.ai survey, 54.5% of customer service professionals seek to enhance their data analysis capabilities through AI adoption.

The company believes that addressing this demand, Yellow.ai’s Analyze delivers detailed insights and also uses this information to continuously improve the bot’s ability to handle a broader range of customer queries without human intervention.

“Customer interactions and contact center data hold immense potential to elevate customer experience, yet many businesses are missing out due to outdated technology,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder of Yellow.ai. “With the launch of Analyze, we aim to meet this market need and help enterprises close gaps in their customer service strategies. Analyze provides comprehensive metrics that enhance containment opportunities and drive more effective automation.”

The company revealed that Analyze’s features include: Next-Generation Self-Learning Loopback Technology, Strategic Insights for Topic Clustering, Conversation Analysis for Improved Customer Support, Sentiment Analysis for User Satisfaction.

Eric Hansen, Chief Information Officer, Waste Connections, said, "Insights into bot and user conversations are crucial for us. Analyze by Yellow.ai has the potential to be transformative with in-depth conversation intelligence. The Self-Learning Loopback using LLMs to study human agent conversations, create KB articles and enhance bot automation, stands out. We are excited to see how this can help drive high quality customer service automation.”

“This solution evolves with the business, becoming increasingly powerful and adept at meeting customer needs with each interaction,” said Ravinutala. “We believe it represents a breakthrough in customer service analytics, giving businesses a significant edge to maximize their ROI from AI-first automation.”